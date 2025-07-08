The Conjuring Finally Coming to 4K (With a SteelBook and New Special Features)

One of the most monumental mainstream horror movies of the 21st century is finally getting the 4K treatment fans have been asking for. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that James Wan’s The Conjuring is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray for the very first time, with the disc being released on August 26th. The digital version of The Conjuring‘s 4K Ultra HD edition is available to purchase now.

The 4K is arriving in August with both a standard box and a limited edition SteelBook, as well as a flurry of special features. There will actually be a couple of brand new features on the release, both of which see the cast and crew of the film reflect back on the iconic scares of The Conjuring and the movie’s production more than a decade ago.

ComicBook has teamed up with Warner Bros. to give you a look inside one of these new features, offering up a taste of what to expect with the 4K release. The exclusive clip, which you can watch below, comes from the “Reflections on The Conjuring” feature.

Here’s a complete rundown of the special features included on both the digital and physical editions of The Conjuring on 4K Ultra HD:

Scariest of Them All (NEW)​ The cast and creators of The Conjuring take a look back at some of the greatest scares of the series, uncovering what made these films so iconic.​

Reflections on the Conjuring (NEW)​ More than a decade after the release of the original film, the cast and crew of The Conjuring reflect on their experiences creating one of the most legendary horror series in history.​

The Conjuring: Face-to-Face with Terror​ Relive the real-life horror as the Perron family comes together to reflect back on the farmhouse they shared with diabolical spirits for nearly a decade.

A Life in Demonology​ The real demonologist and paranormal experts from The Conjuring take you inside their life’s work and into their personal occult cellar, where they keep haunted and unholy relics from their many cases.​

Scaring the “@$%” Out of You​ Director James Wan (Saw, Insidious) welcomes you into his world and gives an inside look at the at the scenes that scare the “@$%” out of moviegoers time and time again.​



Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring debuted to widespread critical acclaim in 2013 and made more than $319 million at the global box office. The film also launched a massive horror franchise that has since grossed $2.2 billion across nine movies.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have starred as Ed and Lorraine Warren in all three of the main Conjuring films, in addition to appearing in two of the spin-offs. The duo will reprise their roles for the final time in The Conjuring: Last Rites, which arrives in theaters on September 5th.