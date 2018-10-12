‘The Strangers’ Blu-Ray Gets March Release Date

While it might not have been a huge box office success, The Strangers has gained a passionate following in the decade since its release, becoming one of the defining home invasion horror films of all time. To honor the film, Scream Factory is releasing a limited edition Blu-ray set for the film, which will be released on March 6, 2018.

In the film, “after a 4 a.m. knock at the door and a haunting voice, Kristen McKay (Liv Tyler, The Leftovers) and James Hoyt (Scott Speedman, Underworld) find that their remote getaway becomes a night of psychological terror as three masked strangers invade. Faced with inscrutable tormentors, Kristen and James must go beyond what they think they’re able to endure if they have any hope to survive.”

The special features for the film are still being developed, but Scream Factory took to Facebook to confirm the following:

This is a 2-Disc set that will contain both the theatrical and unrated versions of the film. It will be branded as a “Collector’s Edition” that will come with a slipcover (guaranteed for three months after its original release date).

The newly-commissioned artwork pictured comes to us from the CRP Group (Firestarter, Rabid, Species, Drag Me to Hell). This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will be a cool variant from the original theatrical exploration.

The same week that The Strangers will be available on Blu-ray, the film's sequel, Strangers: Prey at Night, will hit theaters.

The same week that The Strangers will be available on Blu-ray, the film’s sequel, Strangers: Prey at Night, will hit theaters.

The sequel follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and after the power goes out they decide to hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer. Under the cover of darkness, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.

Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and Martin Henderson star in the film, with the killers being played by Emma Bellomy as Dollface, Lea Enslin as Pin-Up Girl and Damian Maffei as the Man in the Mask.

The Strangers: Prey at Night hits theaters on March 9, 2018.

