The Strangers: Chapter 1 Landing on Digital This Week

The Strangers franchise was revived last month when The Strangers: Chapter 1 landed in theaters, and whether you want to revisit the terrifying adventure or would prefer to be frightened from the comfort of your own home, the movie is set to land on Digital this week. The movie is set to be the first installment of a reboot trilogy, and while no official release details have been confirmed for the next chapters, they have already completed production, so the more attention this first chapter earns, the more likely a theatrical release will be for the upcoming sequels. The Strangers: Chapter 1 hits Digital on June 7th.

Directed by Renny Harlin, this reboot trilogy marked an ambitious effort for the filmmaker, as it was pitched as a sprawling epic that would be broken down into three films. Producer on the series Courtney Solomon previously recalled how the project was film with the expectation it could be a streaming-only release, only for the excitement from studio Lionsgate to see the first movie head to theaters.

"On the filming side of it, [Lionsgate said], 'Okay, make the giant movie, we understand that they'll be three parts.' When we went into it, we didn't know the first one was gonna be a theatrical movie," Solomon confirmed to ComicBook earlier this year. "That's not how we went into it, because in the world we live in, so many places where you can put a movie out, streaming, everything else, nobody was really worried. And it wasn't like we were spending $800 million a movie, so that wasn't the biggest concern, either. So all the business and the numbers of everything, whichever way it might have gone, worked out."

He continued, "We were fortunate that once they liked the creative and we presented them a pretty detailed treatment, they let us go ahead and make the movie and they were very supportive, and that was great. As they saw the first cut of the first movie and then we went on further, they were like, 'Okay, this is a theatrical movie, we're good.' And we're like, 'Yay! That's good.'"

The movie is described, "From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films."

The Strangers: Chapter 1 hits Digital on June 7th.

