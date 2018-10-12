‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Casts Sanaa Lathan

It looks like the new edition of The Twilight Zone has just found one of its stars.

According to a new report from Deadline, Sanaa Lathan has been cast in the upcoming CBS All Access reboot, and will appear in the episode called “Rewind”. It’s unclear if “Rewind” is the Gerard McMurray-directed installment that was recently teased by the series, or is another episode all together.

Lathan is known for her roles in The Affair, The Cleveland Show, and Family Guy. She most recently produced and starred in the Netflix original film Nappily Ever After.

Lathan is the first official cast member to join the ranks of the new The Twilight Zone, aside from host and narrator Jordan Peele. The new series, which is executive produced by Peele and Simon Kinberg, aims to be a modern reimagining of the original series, which ran from 1959 to 1964 and has become a cult classic in the decades since.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared in an interview. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Twilight Zone will debut sometime in 2019 on CBS All Access.