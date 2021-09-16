The X-Files Star Open to Returning for More Seasons

Following David Duchovny’s departure from The X-Files in its original run, the series enlisted the help of Annabeth Gish as Monica Reyes and Robert Patrick as John Doggett, and while Gillian Anderson has made it clear that she has no interest in reprising her role for more seasons, Gish would be happy to get more opportunities to bring Reyes to life. Gish stars in Netflix’s Midnight Mass, which also stars Kristin Lehman, with Gish recently pointing out that Lehman, who also appeared in an episode, should join Agent Reyes for more adventures in upcoming seasons. Midnight Mass lands on Netflix on September 24th.

“I would always [return], even though seasons [10 and 11], the reboots, Monica Reyes was a little [absent],” Gish confirmed to ComicBook.com. “Maybe there could be Agent Reyes and another female agent, right? Why not?”

Lehman recalled her time on the series, pointing out that she appeared “in the season when the Earth was cooling, just after their movie, that long ago,” while noting a return for a new season could be complicated as “my consciousness got uploaded to artificial intelligence.”

Following Duchovny’s initial departure, he returned for episodes in Season 9, allowing Agents Mulder, Scully, Reyes, and Doggett all to embark on investigations. Seasons 10 and 11 came almost 15 years after the series finale, focusing on Mulder and Scully though also allowing for minor appearances by Reyes, while Doggett wasn’t involved in any capacity.

In the wake of 2018’s Season 11, Anderson claimed that she was done with the series definitively, while creator Chris Carter had initially noted that there was no The X-Files without Scully. However, those initial remarks were followed by comments that there might still be life left in the concept, leading audiences to speculate that he could explore the characters in a different medium that wouldn’t require Anderson to portray the beloved figure.

As we wait for potential adventures for Reyes, fans can see Gish and Lehman in Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

Midnight Mass debuts on Netflix on September 24th.

