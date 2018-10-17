John Carpenter Teases Possible ‘They Live’ Sequel

From Halloween to The Fog to Assault on Precinct 13, director John Carpenter‘s films have regularly undergone the reboot treatment, regardless of whether he supported them or not. One film that fans have been wondering about getting a reboot or sequel is 1988’s They Live, with Carpenter refusing to address the possibility, teasing that such a project could already be in development.

“Well, I’m not gonna tell you about that, because it might be closer to reality than you think,” Carpenter told Den of Geek when asked about that film getting a modern reimagining. “There was a feature film. It was a feature film called Resistance, written by, oh, the guy who did the [Planet of the] Apes movies. Matt Reeves. But then he moved on, and so the sequel is, well, we’ll see. We’ll just have to see.”

In the film, which is based on the 1963 short story “Eight O’Clock in the Morning” by Ray Nelson, a drifter discovers that humanity has been infiltrated by otherworldly beings who have been using subliminal messages to keep the planet in line. The drifter aims to lead a resistance against the creatures, hoping to awaken them from their blissful ignorance.

Given the current political climate, the concept seems rife for revisiting, with Carpenter’s comments implying that the project could be coming to fruition sooner rather than later, despite official details being kept to a minimum.

Hitting theaters later this week is Halloween, a direct sequel to the film he directed in 1978. Carpenter serves as an executive producer on this new film, as well as having composed the film’s score. As far as what film of his he could see getting another sequel, the biggest determining factor is whether or not he’ll get a paycheck.

“I don’t know. Let’s see the next proposal,” the filmmaker shared when asked which of his films could next be revived. “I can’t do a blanket kind of, ‘Oh, okay. Yes, I’ll do that.’ I don’t know, but I’m up for almost anything that involves money. That’s a nice thing. It’s always nice.”

While it might not be a feature film continuation, Carpenter teased that a Prince of Darkness TV series could be in the works.

“I might have done that, huh? You heard it from me. It’s not a lie, but it’s not ready to go yet, so rather than discuss it, I think I won’t,” Carpenter clarified of that project’s status.

Stay tuned for details on the future of a potential They Live continuation.

