Rob Zombie Has Completed ‘Three From Hell’

Rob Zombie has confirmed that, after months of shooting and editing, he has completed work on Three From Hell, as revealed on Instagram.

The filmmaker shared a series of photos of himself directing his various films, adding the caption, “It took awhile to complete the trilogy but we did it. Top pic is shooting House of 1000 Corpses in 2001 – shooting The Devil’s Rejects in 2004 and finally shooting 3 From Hell in 2018. Quite a F-cking journey to say the least.”

Shooting the film took place last year, though Zombie’s tour schedule prevented him from immediately beginning work on editing the project. While the trilogy is “complete,” the director is likely referring to an assembly cut, which could see revisions before it hits theaters. The filmmaker has only previously announced the film would debut sometime this year, with his movies historically debuting at festivals before seeing a wide release.

Despite this being the third film in the trilogy, Zombie previously promised an all-new experience with this new chapter.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

The original film focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis (Bill Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

How the end of Devil’s Rejects ties into the new film, however, is yet to be discovered. Also in Metal Hammer, Moseley teased that he aims to keep details of the upcoming project a secret, most notably the specifics of how the characters survived.

“I can’t say anything, it’s top secret,” Moseley joked. “It looks like we are driving towards the blazing guns of the sheriff’s department and that’s the end… but we’re back! It makes sense to come back now [that] we’re entering a golden age of horror with the success of The Nun.”

Stay tuned for details on Three From Hell, which will be hitting theaters sometime this year.

