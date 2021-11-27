Train to Busan Director Teases Third Movie in Series

It’s been over a year since the sequel to Train to Busan, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula debuted and while filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho currently has a new series, Hellbound, that just debuted on Netflix it seems like a third Train to Busan film isn’t entirely of his mind. Sang-ho told Variety that he has some ideas for a third film in the series and while he did note that there are a lot of projects he’s currently working on, the zombie action series is one he’d like to continue.



“There are a lot of ideas I’ve been tossing around but I personally think that for Train to Busan, I would like to continue that as a film series,” Sang-ho said. “In Korea, the circumstances are not very favorable to create a series in the Korean language with visuals that are comparable to Train to Busan the film and also, you know, I have to work with … the distributor that we started on the original film as well. So I think taking into consideration all of those conditions, a film series would be the most feasible.”



Sang-ho also said that he’d take a similar approach to a third film as he did to Peninsula. As fans may recall, Train to Busan and Peninsula essentially take place within the same universe with Peninsula serving as a standalone sequel to the first film.



“I would say that – in terms of that universe – they’ll all become related together,” Sang-ho said. “Peninsula was a post-apocalyptic film that focused on the car chases. The story that I’m thinking about after that would be closer to Train to Busan, where the story will be carried out in a small and restricted space. That’s something that I have in mind currently. So in terms of the genre, you could say that it’s between Train to Busan and Peninsula.”





Currently, a third film in the Train to Busan series is not in the works, but you can check out the synopsis of Hellbound below.



“Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds. Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning. Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization, The New Truth. He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent divine will to make humans righteous. A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will. The world becomes a living hell.”



Would you want to see a third film in the Train to Busan series? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.