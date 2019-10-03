Tremors 7 to Begin Shooting Next Month, Michael Gross Confirms His Return

The seventh film in the Tremors franchise, which will feature the return of Michael Gross in his iconic role as Burt Gummer, will begin production next month, Gross confirmed on Facebook yesterday. The actor, who has also had significant roles in Family Ties and How I Met Your Mother, shared the production update in a Facebook post, which you can read below. In it, he shared a throwback image from the first Tremors, which turns 30 in January. His trip to Thailand for a seventh Tremors film will continue his streak of appearing in all of the franchise’s installments; he will have played Burt Gummer in six movies and a TV show, plus played an ancestor of Gummer’s in the 2004 prequel Tremors: The Legend Begins.

It is not much of a surprise that Gross will reprise his role as Gummer in the seventh tremors, tentatively titled Tremors: Island Fury. When Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell was released in 2018, Gross told ComicBook.com that he had already started having discussions with Universal about the future of the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” he admitted. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

In Tremors: Island Fury, “The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt,” according to Production Weekly (via Bloody Disgusting). In the past, the graboids and other monsters have been used as tourist attractions in Perfection and viral content online, but the idea of somebody removing them from one location and moving them to another to hunt feels like next-level crazy.

There is no firm release date for Tremors 7 yet, and Island Fury has not yet been confirmed as the official title. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more news on the Tremors franchise.