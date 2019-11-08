New Tremors Sequel Adds Napoleon Dynamite and Orange Is the New Black Stars

Tremors is a franchise that’s ready for a seventh go-around and now the cast is coming into clearer focus. Unfortunately, Jamie Kennedy won’t be along for the ride, but Michael Gross did make some of the casting more clear this week. He told JoBlo that Jon Heder of Napoleon Dynamite fame will be in the cast of the upcoming film. Richard Brake from 31 and THREE FROM HELL will also be in the mix as a character named Bill. Header’s character will be playing sidekick to Gross’ Burt Gummer. Caroline Langrishe is not a name people would have guessed to be included in the franchise, but she’s here as well. Rounding out some of the announcements is Jackie Cruz from Orange is the New Black.

Gross’ return for the seventh film in the Tremors franchise as Burt Gummer was a big moment for fans of the franchise. The latest Tremors will begin production next month as Gross confirmed on Facebook recently. Gross has also had significant roles in Family Ties and How I Met Your Mother. He shared the production update in a Facebook post. That post contained a throwback image from the first Tremors, which turns 30 in January. A trip to Thailand for a seventh appearance will continue his streak of being present for all of the franchise’s installments. He will have played Burt Gummer in six movies and a TV show. Gross even portrayed an ancestor of Gummer’s in the 2004 prequel Tremors: The Legend Begins.

Tremors: Island Fury will have the franchise staple in tow, but Gross told Comicbook.com that he had been having conversations with the studio about the franchise’s future back in 2018 when Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell was released.

“I was having ideas about that while we were still doing Tremors 6,” he said. “Yes, absolutely I have ideas. I’m not at liberty to divulge them to you or I’d have to kill you. But yeah. My little brain is cooking about just what’s the next evolution of him, what does he have to face next, and what does he need, what does he want, and how do the monsters change, too, if they do. Where do we take this next? So it’s very much a part of my thought.”

In Tremors: Island Fury, “The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt,” according to Production Weekly (via Bloody Disgusting). In the past, the graboids and other monsters have been used as tourist attractions in Perfection and viral content online, but the idea of somebody removing them from one location and moving them to another to hunt feels like next-level crazy.

There is no firm release date for Tremors 7 yet, and Island Fury has not yet been confirmed as the official title.