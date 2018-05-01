‘Tremors’ TV Series Director “Baffled” at Project Being Abandoned

The Tremors Cinematic Universe is alive and well, with the sixth film debuting this month and a reported seventh film being developed, but the series’ small screen adventures aren’t faring as well, with news surfacing last week that the pilot for a new series wasn’t moving forward. Star of the original film and pilot, Kevin Bacon, broke the news on Instagram, with the pilot’s director and writer both expressing their confusion over the project’s abandonment.

When asked if a different network, such as Netflix, could move forward with the project, the pilot’s director Vincenzo Natali claimed, “I suppose it’s possible. People loved it and it tested great. I am baffled by this decision.”

The pilot’s writer, Andrew Miller, also took to Twitter to express his disappointment, in addition to showing off a photo of Bacon from the pilot.

I’m sure SyFy had audience concerns for not picking up Tremors to series. Too captivating? #Tremors photo by Lewis Jacobs pic.twitter.com/k0dBjH3XQT — Andrew Miller (@MillerLoLife) April 29, 2018

Interestingly, this new iteration of the series would have been the second Tremors series to air on the network, with a 2003 series taking place after the events of the third film. However, the series aired on what was then known as “Sci-Fi” out of chronological order.

The SYFY network has seen a surge of success in recent years, thanks in large part to its Sharknado series of films, making a variety of original programs possible. As if the name alone wouldn’t have piqued viewer interest, Bacon’s involvement, which marks his first return to the franchise since the original 1990 film, made the project seem like a surefire success.

To announce the disappointing news, Bacon shared a photo from the set of the pilot with the caption, “”Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality. Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!”

Stay tuned for details on what could possibly come next for the Tremors franchise. Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming on May 1st.

