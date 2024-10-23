New Trick ‘r Treat Stories Finally Announced With Original Creator

The anthology nature of Michael Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat means that fans have wanted more stories set in this universe ever since the movie was released, and while fans are still crossing their fingers for a live-action sequel, the all-new graphic novel Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours has officially launched on Kickstarter. Dougherty is joined by an impressive roster of comic creators to dive deeper into the whimsical and frightening world, which audiences were first introduced to in 2009. A number of different bundles are available for backers, which include the perk of a tenth-anniversary edition of Krampus: Shadow of Saint Nicholas. Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours is expected to be released in October 2025.

“I’m thrilled to return to the twisted world of Trick ‘r Treat for more of Sam’s mischievous adventures,” Dougherty shared in a statement. “This new graphic novel is a true labor of love, created by a top-notch team of writers and artists, and I can’t wait for fans to join us for the best Halloween party ever.”

Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours features four brand-new, original stories centered around everyone’s favorite mischief-maker, SAM. The stories are brought to life by a talented group of creators, including writers Michael Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick’ r Treat: Days of the Dead), Zach Shields (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick’ r Treat: Days of the Dead), Todd Casey (Trick’ r Treat: Days of the Dead), Breehn Burns (Trick’ r Treat movie, Trick’ r Treat: The Haunting), and Curtis Waugh (Stegosaurus, The Moistest). Artistic contributions come from Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night), Breehn Burns (Trick ‘r Treat movie original concept artist and comic illustrator), and Tristan Jones (Mad Max: Fury Road comics).

The stories in the new collection are described as follows:

“Never Too Old”

Todd Casey, Michael Dougherty, & Zach Shields

At a rundown nursing home, a group of lonely patients summons the spirit of Halloween in order to celebrate one last spooky holiday together, with unexpected and frightening results.

“One Last Dance”

Todd Casey, Michael Dougherty, & Zach Shields

When a man returns from the dead on Halloween, he’s given one night to find closure and reunite with his beloved wife, only to discover a horrifying and tragic secret.

“Harvest Moons”

Curtis Waugh & Michael Dougherty

Far across the galaxy and untethered from the now-defunct roots of Earth, a group of kids on a conservative space colony will discover that Halloween is more than a long-lost tradition.

“Halloween Country”

Breehn Burns & Michael Dougherty

Deep in Wyoming corn country, three ranch hands break up a strange occult ritual and find themselves hunted by a half-formed creature straight out of Halloween folklore.

The original movie was released straight to video, as the concept of streaming platforms hadn’t established itself as a source of entertainment, resulting in a relatively underwhelming reception. As time went by, more audiences discovered the celebration of All Hallow’s Eve and the movie started earning a passionate following, with the beloved Sam becoming a fixture at Spirit Halloween every year and with Trick ‘r Treat getting its own haunted house at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

An official sequel was announced back in 2013, but behind-the-scenes changes at Legendary resulted in the development on the project stagnating. Back in November of 2023, Dougherty claimed he was still working on the live-action follow-up.

You can head to Trick ‘r Treat: Witching Hours‘ official Kickstarter page to back the project.

