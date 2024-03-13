True Blood Star Admits They Weren't Happy With Ending of the Series

It's been ten years since True Blood ended on HBO, but series star Joe Manganiello says he wasn't happy with how the supernatural drama wrapped things up. During an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show (via Entertainment Weekly), Manganiello said that he feels like he has "unfinished business" when. it comes to werewolves after his character, Alcide Herveaux, died early in True Blood's final season.

"I thought there was so much left on the table for me," Manganiello said. "The thing about it was they never planned for me to be on the show past one season. I was signed up as a guest star my first season, and when my character really broke and people loved the character, they were kind of unprepared for that to happen."

He continued, "I wound up on the show for five years in total, but my character had to get out of the way so that Sookie (Anna Paquin) could wind up settling the A and B plots with Bill (Stephen Moyer) and Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) and the only way to get me out of the way was — spoiler alert — you know, to shoot me in the face. I really felt like there was a lot that was left unexplored."

"I'm always on the lookout for like a good werewolf script for me because… I feel like there's a lot in me that was unfinished," he added. "I have unfinished business in the werewolf department."

Manganiello's Alcide met his end in the episode "Fire in the Hole" when the character was shot by human vigilantes in the final moments of the episode. True Blood ended overall with Sookie choosing to embrace her faerie powers and say goodbye to Bill — staking him and leaving him in his Civil War era coffin — while the other major vampire love interest, Eric Northman, was the face of a new blood product. Sookie is last seen happily married and expecting a child, preparing for the holidays with her family and friends — human and otherwise.

What is True Blood About?

Based on Charlaine Harris' Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, True Blood centered around Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress living in rural Bon Temps, Louisiana, exploring a world in which a synthetic blood, known as "Tru Blood", allowed vampires to step out of the shadows and live alongside the rest of humanity, while also uncovering a larger world of otherworldly beings, including Bill, a 174-year-old vampire Sookie falls in love with. The series ran for seven seasons between September 7, 2008, and August 24, 2014.

Will There Be a True Blood Reboot?

Back in 2020, there had been word that HBO was developing a new take on True Blood. The project was set to be developed by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 showrunner Jami O'Brien. However, last year, HBO executive Casey Bloys revealed that the project had been scrapped. It's currently unclear if the pair will stay attached to the concept in hopes of developing more scripts or if the project will be abandoned for the time being.

