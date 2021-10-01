True Blood Stars Reuniting for New Podcast Reflecting on the HBO Series

More than seven years after the HBO series concluded, True Blood stars Deborah Ann Woll and Kristin Bauer van Straten are reuniting for the podcast Truest Blood, which will see the performers revisiting the series for the first time since its debut. Additionally, the podcast is co-produced by Janina Gavankar, who also starred in the series, with Truest Blood set to feature behind-the-scenes anecdotes about how the cult-favorite was brought to life. Truest Blood will not only be the hosts’ first time watching the series, but it will also feature interviews with fellow stars and members of the crew who helped bring the story to life. You can check out a preview of the podcast now before it debuts on HBO Max and wherever you get your podcasts.

Per press release, “HBO Max will debut its newest look-back podcast tied to HBO’s cult-favorite series True Blood entitled ‘Truest Blood.’ The podcast series will be hosted by the series’ own Kristin Bauer van Straten (Pam De Beaufort) and Deborah Ann Woll (Jessica Hamby) and co-produced by HBO Max and Janina Gavankar’s (Luna Garza) Safe Haven Productions. All three actresses will also serve as executive producers of the podcast.

“Thirteen years after True Blood first premiered, HBO Max has seen both longtime fans continuing to rewatch and a whole new generation of Fangbangers devouring the iconic series. In this unscripted podcast series, Truest Blood, former co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Kristin Bauer van Straten will reunite to watch (for the first time) and break down never before shared behind-the-scenes moments of each episode of the hit series. The long-form episodes will feature recaps, interviews with cast and crew, special effects breakdowns, and questions from listeners. Truest Blood will be coming to HBO Max and all podcast platforms soon.

“Truest Blood follows the release of HBO Max’s first look-back podcast, Band of Brothers, hosted by Roger Bennett and featuring interviews with former cast members including Tom Hanks and Damian Lewis. Both are part of HBO Max’s continued investment in the audio space announced earlier this year, joining other new HBO Max podcasts, including Batman: The Audio Adventures, HBO Max Movie Club, and Trade Secrets.”

“I’m so happy that Safe Haven’s first podcast production allows me to re-explore a show that has meant so much to me, alongside Kristin and Deborah, with whom I’ve had long friendships. HBO was a dream to work for, a decade ago, and is a dream to work with, now,” Gavankar shared in a statement.

