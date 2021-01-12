Original True Blood Star Anna Paquin Wishes the Reboot Well

✖

HBO's True Blood concluded in 2014, with an all-new take on the concept of the book series being developed, leaving some audiences to wonder if this new project could see the return of actors from the original series, with star Anna Paquin noting that she doesn't see the new series requiring original actors to return, but that the otherworldly nature of the premise means she can't rule out such a possibility. Paquin also pointed out that she knows the characters are larger than their lives on the HBO series and has the best of hopes for the new project as it moves forward.

“We do live in an era of entertainment where the reboot and the sequel have become a currency. So, is it time? I don’t know,” Paquin expressed to Collider. “That’s really not my department. It was some of the best years of my life, but I don’t think them continuing to tell those stories or continuing in that world really has anything to do with the thing that we created. That’s its own special little entity that was ours and came with a whole family of cast and crew who are still in touch. We had a Cinco de Mayo lockdown Zoom with our cast and crew, and there were 75 people. We actually all are a family who has stayed in touch, and not just the actors. These are our people.”

She added, "So, I wish them well. I don’t know if they need us for anything. Aren’t we all too old now? But it’s a fun world. It’s a supernatural world with endless possibilities. Of course, there’s room to do more and to tell more stories within that universe. We don’t own it.”

Based on these comments, it would seem as though Paquin is open to returning to the series if the new take on the material calls for it in some capacity, though she's also happy to let the series move forward without any connection to the last take on the material.

The new reboot comes from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 showrunner Jami O’Brien. Interestingly, Aguirre-Sacasa also developed Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which managed to feature cameos from stars of the previous Sabrina the Teenage Witch TV series, so he clearly knows the excitement of bringing back famous faces for cameos in reboots.

Stay tuned for details on the new True Blood reboot.

