Turner Classic Movies Releases Full Halloween Schedule of Horror Movies

There are a number of streaming services that horror fans will be paying close attention to in the coming weeks as we head towards Halloween, as these services are typically the go-to destinations when it comes to contemporary horror movies. While many of these platforms have deep libraries of titles, they typically focus on newer titles, as subscribers keep their eyes out for the latest theatrical releases and even original experiences. Those horror fans who prefer to look back at how the genre started nearly a century ago, however, will want to keep a close eye on Turner Classic Movies, as the network will focus on titles that have proven to stand the test of time.

Actor Bela Lugosi might most be known for his role of Dracula in the 1931 Universal Pictures presentation, but the actor kept himself quite busy in subsequent years, with TCM spotlighting Lugosi's many roles in horror every Wednesday. TCM's horror programming will culminate on Halloween, with October 30th and October 31st featuring a number of classic titles, including a marathon of Universal Monsters movies featuring The Wolf Man, Dracula, and Frankenstein.

Scroll down to see TCM's full schedule of horror programming for October.