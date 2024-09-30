Turner Classic Movies Releases Full Halloween Schedule of Horror Movies
The cable network is delivering all of your black-and-white favorites in October.
There are a number of streaming services that horror fans will be paying close attention to in the coming weeks as we head towards Halloween, as these services are typically the go-to destinations when it comes to contemporary horror movies. While many of these platforms have deep libraries of titles, they typically focus on newer titles, as subscribers keep their eyes out for the latest theatrical releases and even original experiences. Those horror fans who prefer to look back at how the genre started nearly a century ago, however, will want to keep a close eye on Turner Classic Movies, as the network will focus on titles that have proven to stand the test of time.
Actor Bela Lugosi might most be known for his role of Dracula in the 1931 Universal Pictures presentation, but the actor kept himself quite busy in subsequent years, with TCM spotlighting Lugosi's many roles in horror every Wednesday. TCM's horror programming will culminate on Halloween, with October 30th and October 31st featuring a number of classic titles, including a marathon of Universal Monsters movies featuring The Wolf Man, Dracula, and Frankenstein.
Scroll down to see TCM's full schedule of horror programming for October.
Wednesday, October 2nd
- 8 p.m. ET – Dracula (1931)
- 9:30 p.m. ET – Murders in the Rue Morgue (1932)
- 11 p.m. ET – Island of Lost Souls (1932)
Thursday, October 3rd
- 12:15 a.m. ET – The Black Cat (1934)
- 1:30 a.m. ET – The Wolf Man (1941)
- 3 a.m. ET – The Devil-Doll (1936)
- 4:30 a.m. ET – The Walking Dead (1936)
- 6 a.m. ET – Queen of Outer Space (1958)
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)
- 9 a.m. ET – Forbidden Planet (1956)
- 10:45 a.m. ET – The Invisible Boy (1957)
- 12:30 p.m. ET – The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
- 2 p.m. ET – The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953)
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956)
- 5 p.m. ET – The Thing from Another World (1951)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Invaders from Mars (1953)
- 8 p.m. ET – Sudden Fear (1952)
- 10:15 p.m. ET – In This Our Life (1942)
Friday, October 4th
- 12:15 a.m. ET – House of Wax (1953)
- 2 a.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
- 3:45 a.m. ET – Mad Love (1935)
- 5 a.m. ET – The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)
Sunday, October 6th
- 6 a.m. ET – The Little Shop of Horrors (1960)
- 7:15 a.m. ET – A Bucket of Blood (1959)
- 8:30 a.m. ET – The Brain That Wouldn't Die (1962)
- 3:15 p.m. ET – What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
Wednesday, October 9th
- 8 p.m. ET – Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
- 9:30 p.m. ET – Zombies on Broadway (1945)
- 10:45 p.m. ET – You'll Find Out (1940)
Thursday, October 10th
- 12:30 a.m. ET – Spooks Run Wild (1941)
- 1:45 a.m. ET – Ghosts on the Loose (1943)
- 3 a.m. ET – The Death Kiss (1933)
- 4:15 a.m. ET – Scared to Death (1947)
- 5:30 a.m. ET – The Gorilla (1939)
- 8 p.m. ET – Rear Window (1954)
- 10:15 p.m. ET – Sisters (1972)
- 11:59 p.m. ET – Poltergeist (1982)
Friday, October 11th
- 2 a.m. ET – The Haunting (1963)
- 4 a.m. ET – Spirits of the Dead (1968)
- 6:15 a.m. ET – Carnival of Souls (1962)
Saturday, October 12th
- 6 p.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
Sunday, October 13th
- 6:15 a.m. ET – Chamber of Horrors (1966)
- 8 a.m. ET – Two on a Guillotine (1965)
Wednesday, October 16th
- 8 p.m. ET – White Zombie (1932)
- 9:15 p.m. ET – The Body Snatcher (1945)
- 10:45 p.m. ET – Devil Bat (1940)
- 11:59 p.m. ET – Mark of the Vampire (1935)
Thursday, October 17th
- 1:15 a.m. ET – The Thirteenth Chair (1929)
- 2:45 a.m. ET – Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)
- 4:15 a.m. ET – Queen of Outer Space (1958)
Friday, October 18th
- 3:15 a.m. ET – The Reptile (1966)
- 5 a.m. ET – The Plague of the Zombies (1966)
Saturday, October 19th
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Village of the Damned (1960)
Sunday, October 20th
- 6:15 a.m. ET – The Ghost Ship (1943)
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Isle of the Dead (1945)
Wednesday, October 23rd
- 8 p.m. ET – The Corpse Vanishes (1942)
- 9:30 p.m. ET – Bowery at Midnight (1942)
- 10:45 p.m. ET – The Saint's Double Trouble (1940)
- 11:59 p.m. ET – Broadminded (1931)
Thursday, October 24th
- 1:30 a.m. ET – Genius at Work (1947)
- 2:45 a.m. ET – Ninotchka (1939)
- 4:45 a.m. ET – 50 Million Frenchmen (1931)
- 8 p.m. ET – The Night Digger (1971)
- 10 p.m. ET – The Brood (1979)
- 11:45 p.m. ET – Demon Seed (1977)
Friday, October 25th
- 1:30 a.m. ET – They Live (1988)
- 3:15 a.m. ET – The Hidden (1987)
- 5 a.m. ET – The Shout (1978)
- 6:45 a.m. ET – The Thing from Another World (1951)
- 8:15 a.m. ET – Transatlantic Tunnel (1935)
Sunday, October 27th
- 7:15 a.m. ET – I Walked with a Zombie (1943)
- 12 p.m. ET – The Invisible Boy (1957)
Wednesday, October 30th
- 6 a.m. ET – House on Haunted Hill (1958)
- 7:15 a.m. ET – From Beyond the Grave (1973)
- 9 a.m. ET – Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
- 10:45 a.m. ET – Frankenstein Created Woman (1967)
- 12:30 p.m. ET – The Mummy (1959)
- 2:15 p.m. ET – Horror of Dracula (1958)
- 3:45 p.m. ET – The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
- 5:15 p.m. ET – The Beast with Five Finers (1946)
- 6:45 p.m. ET – The Seventh Victim (1943)
- 8 p.m. ET – Psycho (1960)
- 11:45 p.m. ET – Blue Velvet (1986)
Thursday, October 31st
- 2 a.m. ET – The Strangler (1964)
- 3:45 a.m. ET – Night Must Fall (1964)
- 5:30 a.m. ET – Return to Glennascaul (1953)
- 6 a.m. ET – Doctor X (1932)
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
- 9 a.m. ET – Thirteen Women (1932)
- 10:15 a.m. ET – Freaks (1932)
- 11:30 a.m. ET – The Bat (1959)
- 1 p.m. ET – The Wolf Man (1941)
- 2:15 p.m. ET – The Black Cat (1941)
- 3:45 p.m. ET – Dracula (1931)
- 5:15 p.m. ET – Frankenstein (1931)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
- 8 p.m. ET – The Other (1972)
- 10 p.m. ET – Willard (1971)
- 12 a.m. ET – Night of the Living Dead (1968)
- 1:45 a.m. ET – The Devil's Own (1966)
- 3:30 a.m. ET – The Devil's Bride (1968)
- 5:15 a.m. ET – Eye of the Devil (1966)
TCM's Halloween programming kicks off on October 1st.
What titles are you most looking forward to watching? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!
