The Twilight Zone Renewed for Season 2 on CBS All Access

It only took five episodes for CBS All Access to decide that Jordan Peele‘s reboot of The Twilight Zone should continue past its initial order. On Monday morning, the streaming service revealed that it had renewed The Twilight Zone for a second season, weeks before the conclusion of the first.

Peele executive produces the series alongside Star Trek: Discovery‘s Simon Kinberg, in addition to taking on Rod Serling’s role of hosting each episode.

When announcing the renewal of The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access confirmed that the premiere of the reboot was a record-setter for the streaming service, delivering more views on its launch day than any other original series to this point. With that kind of early success, it’s understandable that All Access was keen on bringing the show back for another round, though there is no word as to when Season 2 will premiere or how many episodes have been ordered.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

New episodes of The Twilight Zone arrive on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

