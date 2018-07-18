‘Unfriended: Dark Web’ Hitting Theaters With Two Different Endings

The upcoming Unfriended: Dark Web is an unconventional horror movie, taking a found footage concept to new levels by allowing the story to unfold on a series of computer screens. Not only will the filmmaking be nontraditional, but according to information distributed to theaters showing the film, audiences will be treated to one of two different endings.

In a really weird turn of events, Unfriended: Dark Web will have not one but two separate endings in theaters. pic.twitter.com/jqaqHmqYAZ — rob trench (@robtrench) July 13, 2018

As seen in the above image, screenings will contain two different versions of the film, each with a different ending. It’s unclear how the different endings will be determined and whether they alternate by screen, showtime, theater, or region, making the film instantly more mysterious than some audiences had originally anticipated.

Films regularly feature multiple different endings, oftentimes with one ending testing poorly with advanced audiences before a new ending is crafted that makes for a more compelling story. Home video releases often highlight the differences, though once a film settles on an ending, the theatrical cut is consistent across the world.

While Unfriended: Dark Web‘s release is unconventional, this isn’t the first time a movie has landed in theaters with various endings.

In 1985, the adaptation Clue was released in theaters and would feature one of three endings. The conceit of the varied endings was that, much like the board game, audiences would get a different result and explanation for the murder that was central to the story.

In home video releases of Clue, all three endings were offered at the conclusion, though the final of the three endings was considered the “real” version. Whether or not there’s a “real” version of Dark Web‘s ending is yet to be seen.

In the film, “When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web.”

The previous film used a similar storytelling structure, though it focused on an unseen supernatural entity haunting a group of friends after a video goes viral of a girl that results in bullying and eventual suicide. The upcoming sequel doesn’t appear to have a narrative connection to the first film.

Unfriended: Dark Web hits theaters this Friday.

