The Wolfman, Invisible Man, and More Universal Monsters Get BendyFigs From The Noble Collection

wolfman-bendyfigs.jpg

Thanks in large part to last year’s reimagining of The Invisible Man from writer/director Leigh Whannell, the entire roster of Universal Monsters is earning newfound attention, especially in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For those looking to celebrate their love of these monsters, The Noble Collection released their second wave of BendyFigs that pay tribute to the iconic creatures, with this wave featuring The Wolfman, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, and the Phantom of the Opera. The previous wave included Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. You can pick up the figures at both Amazon and thenoblecollection.com.

The figures are described:

  • Perfect for Play or Display!
  • Bend and pose into different positions
  • Includes a detachable display base
  • Measures approximately 7 inches in height
  • Some figures feature character-specific accessories
  • BendyFigs are finely crafted collectible figures from Noble Toys™ by The Noble Collection®
  • Officially authorized, high-quality Toyllectible.

The Wolfman

bf-082021.jpg
nn1164-wolfman-images-together-sm.jpg

The Mummy

bf-101521.jpg
nn1165-bendyfig-um-mummy-images-together.jpg

The Invisible Man

nn1168-bendyfig-um-invisble-man-images-together-1.jpg

The Phantom of the Opera

nn1169-phantom-images-together-sm.jpg

Frankenstein’s Monster

nn1163-um-frankenstein-bendyfig-scene.jpg

Creature from the Black Lagoon

bf-102921.jpg

Bride of Frankenstein

bf-090421.jpg

Group Shots

bf-101921.jpg
bf-081321.jpg

You can pick up the figures at both Amazon and thenoblecollection.com.

Will you be adding the figures to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.  

