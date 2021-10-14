The Wolfman, Invisible Man, and More Universal Monsters Get BendyFigs From The Noble Collection

Thanks in large part to last year’s reimagining of The Invisible Man from writer/director Leigh Whannell, the entire roster of Universal Monsters is earning newfound attention, especially in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For those looking to celebrate their love of these monsters, The Noble Collection released their second wave of BendyFigs that pay tribute to the iconic creatures, with this wave featuring The Wolfman, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, and the Phantom of the Opera. The previous wave included Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. You can pick up the figures at both Amazon and thenoblecollection.com.

The figures are described:

Perfect for Play or Display!

Bend and pose into different positions

Includes a detachable display base

Measures approximately 7 inches in height

Some figures feature character-specific accessories

BendyFigs are finely crafted collectible figures from Noble Toys™ by The Noble Collection®

Officially authorized, high-quality Toyllectible.

Scroll down to see the figures and pick them up at both Amazon and thenoblecollection.com.

The Wolfman

The Mummy

The Invisible Man

The Phantom of the Opera

Frankenstein’s Monster

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Bride of Frankenstein

Group Shots

