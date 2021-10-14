The Wolfman, Invisible Man, and More Universal Monsters Get BendyFigs From The Noble Collection

Thanks in large part to last year’s reimagining of The Invisible Man from writer/director Leigh Whannell, the entire roster of Universal Monsters is earning newfound attention, especially in the weeks leading up to Halloween. For those looking to celebrate their love of these monsters, The Noble Collection released their second wave of BendyFigs that pay tribute to the iconic creatures, with this wave featuring The Wolfman, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, and the Phantom of the Opera. The previous wave included Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. You can pick up the figures at both Amazon and thenoblecollection.com.
The figures are described:
- Perfect for Play or Display!
- Bend and pose into different positions
- Includes a detachable display base
- Measures approximately 7 inches in height
- Some figures feature character-specific accessories
- BendyFigs are finely crafted collectible figures from Noble Toys™ by The Noble Collection®
- Officially authorized, high-quality Toyllectible.
The Wolfman
The Mummy
The Invisible Man
The Phantom of the Opera
Frankenstein’s Monster
Creature from the Black Lagoon
Bride of Frankenstein
Group Shots
You can pick up the figures at both Amazon and thenoblecollection.com.
