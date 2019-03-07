‘Upgrade’ Producer Teases Something “Happening” in the Franchise’s Future

One of last year’s under-seen genre hits was Leigh Whannell‘s Upgrade, produced by Blumhouse Productions. The film might not have directly implied that the narrative would need to be continued in a follow-up film, but producer Jason Blum recently teased we’d get more adventures set in this world.

During a Q&A on Twitter, one fan asked Blum is anything was happening soon in the world of Upgrade, to which Blum confirmed, “Yes.” While this isn’t the most exciting update imaginable, Blum is known to be quite candid about films, with this confession being promising for the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the same Q&A, Blum also mentioned that neither the Sinister nor Happy Death Day series would likely be getting a sequel anytime soon, confirming that he never shies away from giving straightforward answers about Blumhouse Productions films. Whether Upgrade would be continued as a film, TV series, or in another medium is unclear, but with the fan’s question including the word “soon,” it’s possible we’ll get out answers imminently.

In Whannell’s film, a brutal mugging leaves Grey (Logan Marshall-Green) paralyzed and having to witness his wife’s murder. A chance opportunity allows Grey to regain function in his limbs to seek vengeance for his wife’s murder, only for these “upgrades” to grant him superhuman abilities.

Whatever could potentially happen with the franchise might have to wait, as Whannell is developing a reboot of the classic Universal Monsters movie Invisible Man, which Blum is also producing. The announcement of Invisible Man immediately inspired theories that Blumhouse could be reviving various other abandoned Dark Universe projects and, while Blum isn’t ruling this out, he admitted he wants to focus on one project at a time.

“I don’t believe in saying ‘We’re going to do movies about this’ and then trying to find a movie about it,” the producer admitted to Collider. “So I didn’t believe in going and saying, ‘I want to do all these movies’, and then try to find directors to do them. We have a director who… we’ve also done six or seven movies with, pitched us this spectacular idea about Invisible Man. We told him to write it, he wrote it, then we took it to the studio and said, ‘We’d love to do this and this is what we would do with it,’ and they said yes.”

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the Upgrade series.

Would you like to see a follow-up film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!