‘Interview With the Vampire’ Director Not Interested in Directing ‘Vampire Chronicles’ TV Series

A new TV series inspired by Anne Rice‘s The Vampire Chronicles series of books is on the way and, even though Interview with the Vampire became a major success in its depictions of that franchise, director Neil Jordan isn’t interested in returning to that property to bring the characters to life once again.

“Well, I did have some communication with Anne. They reached out to me, so to speak. But I don’t think it’s something that I would want to pursue,” Jordan shared with ComicBook.com. “I loved the book Interview with the Vampire, which is one of the reasons I made that film. And I’m not sure I would be the best person to follow Lestat through an entire television series. But I think Anne is putting that together with her son. So, I’d be really interested to see what she comes up with. It’s a character that’s so deep to her heart, that character of Lestat.”

One of the films that helped lead to Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst being massive successes, Interview With the Vampire remains the most successful adaptation of author Anne Rice’s books chronicling the vampire Lestat.

As the title implies, the story unfolds in present-day as Louis (Pitt) details his centuries-long friendship with Lestat (Tom Cruise) and their journeys together as the living undead to a reporter. Their story also includes turning a 10-year-old (Dunst) into a vampire and how that impacted their relationship.

Earlier this month, Anne’s son Christopher Rice confirmed that they had found a showrunner to bring the series to life with Dee Johnson.

“Today, I’m thrilled to tell you that after an exhaustive search, we’ve joined forces with the perfect showrunner, a woman of vast experience and impeccable professionalism who brings with her a deep respect for the material,” Rice wrote on his Facebook page. “Say hello to Dee Johnson. Dee is a wildly talented and versatile writer/producer whose credits range from critically acclaimed dramas like BOSS, to network hits like NASHVILLE, to the world-building, science-fiction odyssey, MARS. An openly gay woman of color, during her extensive years on name brand shows like E.R. and THE GOOD WIFE, Dee championed the representation of minority characters, marrying diversity to smart and compelling drama and delivering it to millions of homes around the world.”

Jordan’s latest film, Greta, is in theaters now.

