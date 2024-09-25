V/H/S/BEYOND: New Trailer Released for Fan-Favorite Horror Anthology Sequel

The newest entry in the popular V/H/S anthology series is just a little over a week away from making its debut. The popular found footage franchise has been delivering chilling stories from up-and-coming horror storytellers for several years now. The 2024 entry into the series is titled V/H/S/BEYOND, and it focuses heavily on sci-fi horror stories.

V/H/S/BEYOND will debut exclusively on Shudder October 4th, and the service is giving fans a look at what the latest installment has in store. Tuesday saw the release of the official V/H/S/BEYOND trailer, which you can check out in the video below!

BEYOND marks the seventh film in the ongoing V/H/S franchise, which first started back in 2012. Since Shudder got involved with the franchise, a new installment has been released each year. V/H/S/94 arrived in 2021, followed by V/H/S/99, V/H/S/85, and now BEYOND. This release will include six segments from six different teams of filmmakers.

Here's the complete lineup of segments included in V/H/S/BEYOND, as well as their creative teams:

"Stork": Directed by Jordan Downey, Screenplay by Downey & Kevin Stewart

"Fur Babies": Written and Directed by Christian Long & Justin Long

"Live and Let Dive": Directed by Justin Martinez, Story by Martinez & Ben Turner, Screenplay by Ben Turner

"Dream Girl": Directed by Virat Pal, Written by Pal and Evan Dickson

"Stowaway": Directed by Kate Siegel, Written by Mike Flanagan

And a Special Presentation by Jay Cheel

This year's lineup is undoubtedly headlined by the team of Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan. The married couple has worked together numerous times over the years, with Siegel usually starring in projects written and directed by Flanagan. This time, Siegel is taking over in the director's chair.

Over the course of seven films, some big horror names have left their mark on the universe of V/H/S. The lineup for the very first installment include X and Pearl filmmaker Ti West, The Guest and Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard, and the film collective known as Radio Silence, who was responsible for Ready or Not and the two most recent Scream films. Other V/H/S alum include Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, The Blair Witch Project's Eduardo Sanchez, and The Black Phone's Scott Derrickson.