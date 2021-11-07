Watch Stranger Things Cast Transform Into Season 4 Outfits

November 6th was “Stranger Things Day,” which means Netflix treated fans to a whole lot of content on social media. Not only did Netflix release a new teaser for the long-awaited fourth season and reveal it’s being released next summer, but they also shared all of the new season’s episode titles. Fans were freaking out over all of the video treats, and it turns out there’s more! Another new video shows the beloved Stranger Things “kids” transforming into their Season 4 looks.

“s4 fits engage 💥 #strangerthingsday,” the official account for the show wrote. The video includes Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven). You can check out the cool ’80s looks below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) spoke with W Magazine and gave some hints about the show, teasing a “darker” fourth season.

“I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great. [Laughs] It’s such a hard question. I’m like, ‘I can say that,’ but then I’m like, ‘Oh, can I?’ I’m not sure … You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off. [Laughs] I really have been saying the most generic things. They put us in a really tough spot. I say this every season, but I really am excited. I think the cast and crew are, too—we’re all amazed that despite everything, we were able to keep working. And I will say, I’ve really come to admire the ‘kids’ on our show. They’re not kids anymore,” Dyer shared.

She added, “And there have been bigger and crazier things happening in every season since the first. I’m partially so excited about this one because the way we shot it feels so different, so stretched out, you know? There’s stuff we filmed a year and a half ago, which is kind of crazy to still be working on it—like, ‘What did we shoot? That was so long ago.’ I’m really curious to see it, though it’ll be a while. We don’t know when, but of course, you edit after you wrap, so it’ll be a minute.”

The fourth season of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix next summer.