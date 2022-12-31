Wednesday Meets Bully Maguire in Hilarious Dance-Off Video

Wednesday has quickly become one of Netflix's biggest original series, taking the mythos of The Addams Family to new and buzzworthy heights. Among the most recognizable moments of the show is its now-iconic dance sequence, which Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) performed at a school dance. In the time since the series debuted, the dance has been remixed and memed countless times over — and the latest example partners it with another memorable dance sequence.

An Instagram post from curdle_editz mashes up the Wednesday dance with Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) infamous "Bully Maguire" dance from Spider-Man 3. You can check it out below.

Will there be a Season 2 of Wednesday?

While Wednesday has not yet been renewed for a sophomore season, its impressive metrics have definitely led some to see it as an inevitability. And as it turns out, Netflix executives are also excited about the possibility.

"I wish I could tell you more, I'm optimistic but have nothing to say right now," Head of Scripted Series in the US and Canada for Netflix Peter Friedlander said in an interview earlier this year.

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.