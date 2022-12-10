Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Had to Change One Costume for a Wild Reason

In Netflix's Wednesday, Jenna Ortega wears some iconic outfits in her portrayal of the titular character. Fans have already started recreating her looks including her Nevermore Academy uniform and her dress for the school's big dance. But while most of the fashion in the series seems pretty straightforward as is, it turns out there was on costume that Ortega and her costars needed to change. In an interview with Still Watching Netflix (via Screen Rant), Ortega revealed that the catsuit she wore for the student tournament in episode 2 needed alterations so that she, along with Emma Myers, could use the restroom.

"To me, it kind of reminded me of Edward Scissorhands in a sense because a lot of the material looked leather-like, and it was patchwork," Ortega said. "Initially we couldn't pee. We all had to go to wardrobe collectively — me, Emma, and the stunt doubles and say: 'This is a really cool outfit. We have had to take a piss all day.' So, the next day they put the holes and tried to make it a bit easier."

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

What did you think of Wednesday? Are you hoping for a second season? Let us know your thoughts about the series in the comment section!