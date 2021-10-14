Unlock the Secrets of Madres With New Welcome to the Blumhouse Featurette

In what has become a Halloween tradition for the past two years, earlier this month saw Amazon Prime Video unveil four all-new titles in its Welcome to the Blumhouse program, which includes Bingo Hell, Black as Night, The Manor, and Madres. A key component of the program is that fans are delivered the signature style and scares of a Blumhouse film, while also showcasing up-and-coming filmmakers and shining a spotlight on underrepresented talent and stories, though tonight will see all four films woven together in a unique “Welcome to the Blumhouse Live” experience, which you can RSVP for here. Ahead of the event, check out the above featurette for Madres to learn more about how the project was brought to life.

In the film, “Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970’s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.”

Sequel to the EMMY-nominated event from last year, Welcome to the Blumhouse Live is a spine-chilling thriller that matches the spirit of the films, drawing you in as part of the mystery. Guests of the event will become members of a search party, exploring a labyrinth of interactive rooms, deviant characters, musical performances, 360° audiovisual hypnosis, and more unsettling twists — all contained within a 4-story virtual house.

The experience begins with the vanishing of Estela, an elderly resident of the enigmatic Welcome To The Blumhouse manor. Before she disappeared, Estela was hunting a sinister evil lurking within the house. Now, to solve the mystery of her disappearance, guests will have to follow the clues she left behind in real time, while also uncovering what she learned before disappearing. But be warned, Estela isn’t the first to disappear down these dark corridors…

The unique collaboration between streaming powerhouse Amazon Prime Video, independent studio Blumhouse Television, and creative studio Little Cinema forges a single narrative thread connecting four groundbreaking films into a cohesive interactive landscape. Demonstrating the power of shared direct experience through sound, performance, film, and technology, Welcome to the Blumhouse Live is a truly exhilarating virtual adventure.

