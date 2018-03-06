Fans Are Confusing ‘Winchester’ for a ‘Supernatural’ Movie

Sorry to disappoint all the Supernatural fans out there, but Winchester is not the movie you’re looking for.

This weekend, Lionsgate is releasing a horror film called Winchester into theaters around the U.S. Starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, the movie tells the story of the grieving widow of gun manufacturer William Winchester, who finds herself haunted by ghosts after her husband’s passing.

The eerie logo and posters for the movie, along with the Winchester title, has caused fans of The CW’s Supernatural to believe that their beloved show was getting a spin-off film. In fact, there has been so much confusion amongst fans that the marketing team behind Winchester‘s ad campaign took to social media to let people know that the two entities were not related.

“No, the brothers do not show up in Winchester,” stated a tweet from the official Winchester Twitter account. “This is a feature-length movie, not a short film and if they teamed up with Sarah the three would wrap things up in minutes.”

No, the brothers do not show up in Winchester. This is a feature-length movie, not a short film and if they teamed up with Sarah the three would wrap things up in minutes. #WinchesterMovie pic.twitter.com/yPM1Dbfi2I — Winchester (@winchestermovie) January 25, 2018

As you can tell, the message ended with a bit of a joke, teasing that Sarah Winchester (Mirren) would become an unstoppable force when paired with the likes of the Supernatural brothers.

The tweet was accompanied by a teaser for the film, which is set to hit theaters this Friday. You can watch the teaser in the video above.

And remember, if you see an ad for Winchester, and you’re a fan of The CW, don’t get too excited. Just because Winchester is the last name of Sam and Dean from Supernatural doesn’t mean this spooky flick is about them.

New episodes of Supernatural air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on The CW.