Stranger Things Star to Lead Witchboard Remake

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower's breakout role came in Season 4 of Stranger Things as the disturbing and deadly Vecna, with the actor confirmed to be sticking around the horror world for a bit longer, as he's been cast in a remake of the 1986 film Witchboard, per Deadline. Despite the horror realm often igniting a backlash among fans whenever a reboot or remake is announced, the new film comes from director Chuck Russell, who helmed the 1988 remake of The Blob, a film that is often used as an example of how a remake can sometimes surpass an original.

The outlet describes the film, "Emily, her fiancé Christian, and a group of their friends open an organic café, refurbishing an old carriage house in New Orleans' French Quarter. But a darkness descends over Emily when she discovers an ancient pendulum board, once used to summon spirits. Christian seeks help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste, but Babtiste has secrets of his own, knowing the fateful bloodlines that bind them all to the Witchboard. A modern coven of White Witches, a masked ball at Babtiste's mansion, and the legacy of Naga Soth, the Queen of Witches, are all part of a dangerous game that puts Emily's very soul at risk."

At this point it is unclear who Bower could be playing in the new film, as both Christian and Alexander Babtiste could be the suitable role for the performer.

"There is a tradition in cinema of great English actors that have the charisma we associate with stardom as well as the acting chops to truly be a chameleon, playing a variety of character types," Russell shared in a statement. "Jamie Campbell Bower is that kind of actor and his time is now."

The outlet also noted that Russell aims to "go beyond the original IP with a deeper storyline, high-intensity scares, and imaginative visuals."

The original film starred Tawny Kitaen and, despite having a passionate following among '80s enthusiasts, had its ambitions limited by the special effects of the time. Even if that debut film wasn't a breakout success, it would go on to inspire two follow-up films, with the most recent of which, Witchboard III: The Possession, being released in 1995.

Even though Vecna was seemingly defeated in Season 4 of Stranger Things, we won't be surprised if Bower makes a return in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit. Stay tuned for details on the new Witchboard.

