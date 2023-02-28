Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Wants to Play Batman Villain Scarecrow

Stranger Things bad guy Jamie Campbell Bower said that he would love to play Scarcrow in a Batman project. James Gunn is busy planning the opening chapters of the new DC Studios universe and he's going to need some villains. The Vecna actor got asked about his favorite potential casting at Comfest 2023. Hasan from Geek House Show wondered what roles from either DC or Marvel caught his eye. "There's been a lot of chatter about Scarecrow recently, that would be cool. To do that, that would be fun," Bower smirked. "Very spooky, that would be great!"

Now, Bower is obviously no stranger to playing on heroes' fears as evidenced by his time in Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down. James Gunn has revealed that the first Batman project under the new regime will be The Brave and the Bold. It will feature a version of the Dark Knight working alongside Damian Wayne and the rest of the Bat-Family. However, you would still need a popular villain to anchor the entire project. Scarecrow could provide a villain that would give audiences the shorthand they need to be caught up on some backstories in that regard.

How Did They Come Up With The Terrifying Presence of Vecna?

Vecna's physical look is heavily influenced by Dungeons and Dragons. Also, all the kinds of fantasy horrors that things like fear toxin would bring to life. Bower explained the lengthy process of transforming himself last year.

"It took a few months to get right," Bower revealed. "We had the read through in March of 2020, and I had been doing a bit of work on Vecna and on Henry. I only got the job in January. So I had kind of February to prepare for it. We did the read through, and I was there at the table read with everyone. I sat behind Milly, and I was doing the voice and it started in this very nasally area, kind of more like Freddy Krueger, and it just wasn't landing."

"So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work on like, Hellraiser and Doug Bradley particularly," Campbell added. "And it said that this deep, booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness. And I was like, 'Oh yeah. You can tell.' So I just kind of worked on that. And I'm a singer, so I just relaxed myself, relaxed my larynx."

