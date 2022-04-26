✖

The debut season of Peacock's Wolf Like Me used metaphors of unleashing a monstrous side of yourself to tell a love story, and while that series of episodes offered a relatively complete storyline, the adventures of the characters will continue with a follow-up season on Peacock. Starring acclaimed and beloved actors Josh Gad and Isla Fisher, clearly the series has earned a lot of attention and excitement in the months since it was released, igniting the streamer's interest in continuing the narrative created by Abe Forsythe. The first season of Wolf Like Me is now streaming on Peacock.

"I'm thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary's story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn't be higher," Abe Forsythe, series creator, executive producer, and director shared in a statement. "Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with Season 1, I can't wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters."

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming added, "We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me's unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers. Josh and Isla's critically acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can't wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for Season 2."

The series is described, "Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs."

"If people were surprised by season one of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around," executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories shared. "We couldn't be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla, and Josh again on this truly unique show."

Joe Hipps, EVP, TV, Endeavor Content continued, "We're excited for Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories to expand their exceptional storytelling around Mary and Gary's incredible journey, continuing to engage dedicated Wolf Like Me fans for Season 2."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Wolf Like Me.

