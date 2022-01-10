Wolf Like Me Stars Share Their Excitement for the Genre-Bending Love Story

No matter how much chemistry there might be with a new couple or how many things they might have in common, it can be a challenge opening up and showing someone your true self, which takes on a whole new meaning in Peacock’s Wolf Like Me, which blends together drama, comedy, and horror for an unconventional love story. In addition to showing off those darkest parts of yourself, it can also be a challenge to commit to someone who contains shocking secrets, with the series’ protagonists being forced to not only open up to one another but also be willing to overlook the others’ biggest struggles. Wolf Like Me debuts on Peacock on January 13th.

Created and written by Abe Forsythe, Wolf Like Me is described, “Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.”

Of that ambitious and potentially intimidating blend of tones, Fisher shared with ComicBook.com, “I was on board with the concept, which, I won’t give any spoilers, I just thought it was unique and hilarious and I had a working relationship with one of the producers before, so when she gave me the material, I trust her taste, and then I saw Little Monsters, which Josh is incredible in, so funny and brilliant, and I thought, ‘Oh, I love this storyteller.’ He really knows how to blend genres in a seamless way and keep the tone consistent, which is always hard. So I felt safe in his hands and I was really excited to jump aboard.”

In addition to the title being taken from a song by the band TV on the Radio, music is woven into the series in a variety of ways. Gad pointed out how familiar he was with this integration, having previously collaborated with Forsythe.

“Abe Forsythe is a very musically geared writer. There are certain writers who just use music to spark their script ideas and it was all there,” the actor detailed. “And so, Isla and I — or I, I won’t speak for you, I’m sorry — I immersed myself in a lot of that music early on. Got familiar with a lot of it, a bunch of it I didn’t know. It was something that was a jumping-off point, for sure.”

The stars also went on to recall some of their favorite memories of shooting the project.

“I had so much fun working with Josh … on the set, he was so funny, he’s such a great scene partner, he’s so emotionally available, but he also makes so many jokes between takes that any scenes I had with Josh were just really fun,” Fisher expressed.

Gad continued, “There was a day where Isla and I were basically on our first date and it was a very important scene and we both had the plague. Not COVID, another plague, and we could not be snottier and more croupy and just disgusting, but I couldn’t stop laughing, because we had a scene that was so important to be sexy and connected in a visceral way, and it was a nightmare. But it was so fun. And, as Isla said, the entire process was one of trust and non-stop joy. Even in the most difficult moments, we made each other laugh, and that is the secret sauce that I think Abe brings on to set.”

Wolf Like Me premieres on Peacock on January 13th.

Are you looking forward to the new series?