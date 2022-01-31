Kristen Bell Apologizes to Fan Who Had Awkward Experience Watching Her Sex Scene in New Netflix Series

Having starred in the Veronica Mars series as the title character and having voiced Anna in Frozen, actor Kristen Bell isn’t particularly known for appearing in movies or TV series aimed specifically at mature audiences, but the exaggerated tone of her new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window also meant amplifying the love scenes to an intense degree, which took some fans by surprise. When one fan took to social media to recall the awkward experience they had watching the scenes, Bell offered up an apology for the experience.

When one viewer tweeted, “Just watched Kristen Bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…” Bell chimed in with the reply, “Hahahahaha sorry dude.”

https://twitter.com/KristenBell/status/1487639715444523010

The series is described, “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.

Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar also co-star opposite Bell, who executive-produces the limited series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

The new series posed some interesting challenges for Bell, as she had to portray not only a convincing character, but she also had to offer an exaggerated version of such a role to play into the somewhat satirical tone of the mystery.

“We’re definitely taking this genre, which is so fun but very cliché, and poking fun at it, so I was looking to the director and the writers and [asking] ‘Am I on track?,’” Bell recently shared with TVLine of the experience. “As an actor I want everything to feel real and authentic, and I want the scene to feel real and authentic, but you really just had to be at the mercy of the genre and go, ‘You’re not in charge as an actor, the genre is in charge. Just say these words that are on the page. There are people behind the monitors that are making sure what you’re doing is good.’ Sometimes I just felt like I was doing bad acting, and then I realized that is what this needed. It needed some good, bad acting.”

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is out now on Netflix.

