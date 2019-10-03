A&E’s World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt to Deliver Longest Continuously Filmed Paranormal Investigation

While many paranormal investigation shows limit themselves to spending a few hours or even a few days exploring a location, A&E’s World Biggest Ghost Hunt is set to deliver an experience like no other, as the two-hour event will chronicle what happens when a group of investigators spends a full two weeks in the Pennhurst Asylum. Fans who tune in to the event on A&E will not only get to witness history being made with that investigation, but following the broadcast of the event, the season finale of Ghost Hunters will air. The exciting night of programming kicks off on October 30th, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum is the longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in television history. From 1908 to 1987, Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania had more than 10,000 residents, mostly children, confined in the most brutal conditions. In this chilling special, five fearless investigators will lock themselves inside the legendary asylum for two weeks to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity. With reports of full-body apparitions, physical attacks, mysterious noises and more, the owner has granted the team unprecedented access to the entire 110-acre property, including areas that have never been investigated, in the most ambitious investigation Pennhurst has ever seen. The team will use cutting edge technology and their varied expertise to investigate the institution’s haunted grounds for television’s longest ghost hunt yet.

It adds, “One of the most successful paranormal series of all time, Ghost Hunters premiered all-new episodes on A&E this past August. Team leader Grant Wilson and his handpicked group of professional ghost hunters answer calls for help from across the country to give relief to those overwhelmed by aggressive and disturbing paranormal activity in their lives. Using their decades of field experience, the team delves into some of the scariest active hauntings in the US, following the evidence they uncover wherever it may lead in the search for the truth.”

With the number of paranormal investigation series that have popped up over the years, it might be difficult to determine which shows offer audiences the most authentic experience. Fans have long had an interest in unexplained events, with the debut of the original Ghost Hunters in 2004 inspiring a series of imitators. According to Ghost Hunters star Grant Wilson, the saturation of the concept hasn’t impacted his series and its goals.

“While there is a lot of paranormal television, everyone’s doing their own little niche,” Wilson previously revealed to ComicBook.com. “And honestly, I feel like it makes it easy for us because we’re bringing the heart back to it. We’re bringing a lot of focus on helping people and the humanity of what we’re doing. And I think that’s what people are thirsty for. You can only do jump scares and creaky places for so long before people burn out, or they start to go too far into it and say everything’s a demon now because they’re trying to step it up a level and you can only do that so much when it comes to paranormal activity. But when it comes to helping people, it’s always a unique story. It’s always a unique situation and you never get tired of helping people.”

Tune in to World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum and the season finale of Ghost Hunters on October 30th beginning at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

