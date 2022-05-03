Yellowjackets Season 2 Filming Start Time, Current Title Revealed

✖

Season 2 of Yellowjackets simply cannot get here soon enough. The thrilling series on Showtime was a breakout hit for the premium network. Word of mouth quickly turned the critically acclaimed series into a social media phenomenon, filled with twists, turns, and all sorts of wild fan theories. The Season 1 finale delivered more questions than answers and had fans craving the second installment. While there is still a little while to wait before we will see more of Yellowjackets, cameras are getting ready to start rolling soon.

Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson recently spoke to Variety and revealed that the second season of the series will begin shooting in "late summer."

Lyle also went on to confirm that the second season will pick up where the first left off in terms of the 1996 flashback storyline. "We're definitely revisiting the winter storyline," Lyle confirmed. "We've been calling Season 2 'The Winter of Discontent.'"

At this point, Season 2 of Yellowjackets is the only new installment that has been guaranteed for the series. That doesn't mean there won't be more seasons of Yellowjackets in the future, though. Jasmin Savoy, who stars in Yellowjackets as the teenage version of Taissa, recently revealed that there is a five season plan in place for the series.

"Here's the truth: I don't know the answer to a lot of the questions," Savoy told ComicBook.com. "I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head. So I only know the answers up to the end of Season 1 and no, no one's gotten it right. Literally, I have not seen a single correct theory, which is pretty cool. Actually, I have seen one thing, about who the blackmailer is. That's the only correct [theory]. Nothing else. Nothing correct about antler queen."

Yellowjackets has a horde of questions to answer when it returns for Season 2. Knowing this series, however, there are probably still a lot of questions still to come.

The first season of Yellowjackets is available to stream through Showtime.