Zombie Romantic Comedy Warm Bodies Getting Small Screen Adaptation

As part of a new, first-look deal with Lionsgage, director Jonathan Levine has launched the production banner Megamix, and will be developing new film and TV projects with the studio. The first series to go into development is Warm Bodies, based on the 2013 zombie romantic comedy Levine directed for Lionsgate. Levin, whose film Long Shot hits theaters this weekend, will serve as an executive producer on the project along with former Lionsgate exec Gillian Bohrer, who joins Megamix as well. Bohrer worked with Levine on Warm Bodies as well as other studio projects including the Twilight series, La La Land and Wonder. After leaving Lionsgate, she headed to Fox 2000, which was shuttered following the Disney-Fox merger. According to THR, who first reported the first-look deal, creative executive McAuley Cahill, also from Fox 2000, will join Bohrer and Levine at Megamix.

“Lionsgate is the perfect home for Megamix, a studio to both my most successful and favorite moviemaking experiences,” said Levine. “Joe and Nathan have been great collaborators and friends who have supported me over the years and are as committed as Gillian and I are to nurture unique, creative and commercial visions and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

“Jonathan and I have a shared passion for movies that defy conventional wisdom about what defines a ‘commercial movie,’” Bohrer said. “I loved the diverse slate of projects I was able to shepherd at Lionsgate, and we’re delighted to bring Megamix to a company that believes in taking risks.”

Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

A funny new twist on a classic love story, Warm Bodies is a poignant tale about the power of human connection. After a zombie epidemic, R (a highly unusual zombie) encounters Julie (a human survivor), and rescues her from a zombie attack. Julie sees that R is different from the other zombies, and as the two form a special relationship in their struggle for survival, R becomes increasingly more human – setting off an exciting, romantic, and often comical chain of events that begins to transform the other zombies and maybe even the whole lifeless world.”

There is no word yet on when Warm Bodies might be shambling to your TV screen.

