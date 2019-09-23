Zombieland 2: Double Tap International Trailer Reveals New Footage

Sony Pictures’ international trailer for decade-later Zombieland sequel Zombieland: Double Tap offers new footage from the zombie comedy from returning director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and screenwriters Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) with returning stars Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Woody Harrelson. The “Oscar-worthy zombie-slayer family” is joined a second time around by franchise newcomers Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch and Zoey Deutch, who each play newly encountered survivors in the ongoing zombie apocalypse. Set to the Backstreet Boys’ “Backstreet’s Back,” the international trailer offers five Oscar-worthy ways to kill zombies in Zombieland: 5. Double Tap, 4. Get a Tower, 3. Make it Clean, 2. Hit it Hard, and 1. No Brainer.

“It does take place ten years after the original,” Fleischer previously told Inverse. “One of the things I’m most excited about is meeting some new characters over the course of the film. That’s a really exciting prospect.” In a world where zombie-centric projects like The Walking Dead have since dominated pop culture, Fleischer added, “There’s acknowledgment and commentary on the zombie phenomenon in Zombieland, but maybe not in a completely direct way.”

Star Eisenberg, back as Columbus, told Inverse the film is a faithful sequel offering a “great mixture” of both highbrow and lowbrow humor.

“What makes [the new film] special is that we never compromise how highbrow the humor can be,” Eisenberg said. “The movie is a zombie comedy, so it has a very accessible lowbrow element, which is killing zombies.”

Double Tap is simultaneously in touch with its softer side. “I think what [Zombieland: Double Tap] does well is they don’t compromise how emotional and sweet the characters can be, and how highbrow and obscure the humor can be,” Eisenberg added. “It’s a great mixture that allows it to be special, not only trying to appeal to all people.”

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Zombieland: Double Tap opens October 18.