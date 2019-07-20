New Zombieland: Double Tap Poster Released

As production on Zombieland 2 keeps moving right along, Sony Pictures has released a new teaser for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featuring a city block that has taken the shape of the number two, fires rage on in the post-apocalyptic franchise. The sequel’s “Double Tap” subtitle is then prominently below along with the film’s release date on October 18th.

The film is set to feature the return of most stars of the original, including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. New additions include Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Avan Jogia.

The same crew has returned with Ruben Fleischer (Venom) directing from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and David Callaham. Fleischer previously told ComicBook.com the only reason they’re making a second film is because the entire team was anxious the reunite.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

“I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” the director explained. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Zombieland 2: Double Tap is scheduled for release October 18th.