‘Zombieland 2’ Sets Its Release Date

After nearly a decade of waiting, Zombieland fans were delivered exciting news earlier this month that a sequel was officially on the way with the original cast, writers, and director all returning. The film has snagged an official release date, which will be almost exactly 10 years after the original’s release, arriving on October 11, 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The new movie will once again put the focus on comic mayhem, taking the quartet from the White House to the American heartland as they face off against new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But, most of all, according to the studio, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original film became a surprising hit, with its blend of humor and horror helping to not only launch the careers of stars Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin, but also helped revive interest in the zombie subgenre of horror films. A year after its release, The Walking Dead live-action adaptation debuted on AMC and became one of the most dominating forces in pop culture in the years since. Given its success, it surprised many that a sequel never came to fruition, though the project will seemingly be worth the wait to have the original talent involved.

“This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time – and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse, and Abigail,” Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch shared in a statement. “These are some of the most in-demand actors and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled [director] Ruben [Fleishcer] was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on Venom has been truly amazing.”

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have also found massive success in recent years, thanks to their work on the Deadpool films. In fact, it was at the premiere of Deadpool 2 that plans for a sequel were officially confirmed.

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland,” Wernick admitted to Vulture. “Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.”

Make sure to check out Zombieland 2 in theaters on October 11, 2019.

[H/T Twitter, ERCboxoffice]