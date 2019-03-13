‘Zombieland 2’: Woody Harrelson “Really Impressed” With Sequel, Calls the Experience “Unbelievable”

The highly-anticipated Zombieland sequel is finally in production and franchise lead Woody Harrelson doesn’t think it can’t any better. The actor stopped at South by Southwest this past weekend to help promote his upcoming Netflix film The Highwaymen and while there, he raved about the production of Zombieland: Double Tap.

Speaking with EW, Harrelson took a second to praise all of his costars and director Ruben Fleischer, saying that the production of zombie sequel didn’t feel much like work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What we’ve shot so far, I’m really impressed with,” Harrelson said. “Getting to hang out with these guys — Emma, and Abbie, and Jesse, and Ruben — I feel so lucky, really, really lucky. You know, it’s literally laughing all day long, and that’s your job. Like, my job is, I laugh all day long? It seems unbelievable. So, I feel really lucky right now.”

In addition to Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are all slated to return to reprise their roles from the first film. Zoey Deutch (Before I Fall) and Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) will join the likes of Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Luke Wilson (Idiocracy) as new additions to the cast.

Coincidentally enough, Eisenberg was also at SXSW to promote a different film and he ended up echoing Harrelson’s sentiment of the production.

“No, the opposite. We’re working so hard,” Eisenberg said. “It’s one of these movies that, people loved it for personal reasons. So it’s not just a big hit movie. People love it for personal reasons so you want to make sure it’s as funny and as personal as the other one.”

Debuting in 2009, Zombieland performed admirably at the box office, grossing $102m worldwide against a reported budget of $23.6m. The movie has since gone on to grow into a cult classic for its humorous take on an otherwise saturated zombie genre.

Zombieland: Double Tap is scheduled for release on October 11th.

Are you looking forward to the Zombieland sequel? Do you think we’ll end up getting any surprise celebrity cameos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!