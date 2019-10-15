New Zombieland: Double Tap Clips Released

Ahead of Zombieland: Double Tap landing in theaters this Friday, two new clips have debuted which explores how our heroes from the first film occupied their time in their relative safety and teases how the undead ghouls have started to evolve. Fans have been waiting a decade to see the continued adventures of the franchise, despite how popular the original film was, with this new installment also featuring a 10-year gap in the narrative. With the original core cast all reprising their roles, the wait will surely be worth it. Check out the two new clips above and see Zombieland: Double Tap when it lands in theaters this Friday.

Through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original film starred Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin, who all saw major surges in popularity following the film’s release. Additionally, the film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, earned a lot of attention, as they went on to write Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Eisenberg recently pointed out that it was due to those projects that fans had to wait this long for the sequel.

“We waited 10 years to do the movie—well, we didn’t wait, we were trying to do the movie right after the first one because the first one was so popular, and we waited for the best script,” Eisenberg shared with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “In the meantime, the two writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, did Deadpool, and then we were kind of waiting for them to finish that so they could write this. We were all waiting, me, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, we were all waiting for the best script and it finally came.”

In addition to getting the original stars and writers back on board, the film is directed by original filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who crafted last year’s Venom. The filmmaker confirmed that the upcoming film will be worth the wait.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” Fleischer revealed earlier this year. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

Zombieland: Double Tap lands in theaters this Friday.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!