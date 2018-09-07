‘Zombieland 2’ Filming Start Reportedly Revealed

The long-awaited sequel to Zombieland was reported to head into production in January, with Production Weekly claiming that the film will officially begin shooting on January 28th under the working title of “Zombieland Too.”

Rumors about a follow-up film have been circulating ever since the original film hit theaters in 2009, becoming both a critical and financial success. Rumors regarding the format of the follow-up story has included various mediums, including both films and a potential TV series. News about a new film was officially confirmed earlier this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The new movie will once again put the focus on comic mayhem, taking the quartet from the White House to the American heartland as they face off against new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But, most of all, according to the studio, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

The original film starred Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin, which helped launch the careers of the young stars and caused a resurgence in popularity for Harrelson. Given the number of opportunities that the stars earned in the wake of the film, in addition to the multiple accolades they received for their talents, bringing them all together for a sequel seemed unlikely, though all four are slated to return for the new film.

“This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time – and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse, and Abigail,” Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch shared in a statement. “These are some of the most in-demand actors and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled [director] Ruben [Fleishcer] was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on Venom has been truly amazing.”

Not only is the cast returning, but so is director Ruben Fleischer and original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The zombie genre has risen from the dead since the release of Zombieland, with AMC’s The Walking Dead debuting the following year and becoming one of the biggest shows on TV, regularly breaking records with its viewership. Whether the Zombieland sequel will help find a fresh perspective on the subgenre or signal the end of the zombie trend is yet to be seen.

Make sure to check out Zombieland 2 in theaters on October 11, 2019.

