Edi Gathegi Reveals Surprising Reaction to Mister Terrific’s Mask in Superman

Edi Gathegi has offered a remarkably candid look into his process of becoming Mister Terrific for James Gunn’s Superman, revealing that his initial reaction to the hero’s signature T-shaped mask was one of concern and confusion. During a visit to the set of the upcoming DC Universe film, Gathegi explained to ComicBook that his first encounter with the character’s design in the comics was jarring, as he initially perceived the mask as resembling blackface. The actor’s perspective on the iconic look only shifted after he delved into the source material and came to understand the in-universe technological function behind it.

“Listen, the face mask was something that I struggled with the very first time that I saw it in the comics,” Gathegi admitted. “Not understanding who Mr. Triforce was, the face mask resembled black face to me. So I saw it, and I’m like, ‘What is that?’ And it wasn’t until I dove into the comics and understood the technology and the purpose and the functionality of the mask that it became a cool mask, something that’s actually functional.”

“This is a nanotechnology that actually can appear on his face, but it protects his entire face,” the star explained about Mister Terrific’s mask. “So this is not the area that protects, it protects the entire face. This is just the manifestation of what the mask is.” Gathegi also praised the physical craftsmanship of the prop. “It is very comfortable because,” he said. “It’s been molded to my face. It’s pliable. If you touch it, you probably freak out because it’s not what you would expect. It looks kind of hard, but it’s not hard. You see how I can do all my facial functions.”

Gathegi’s initial hesitation completely dissolved once he donned the complete super-suit, an experience he described as transformative. ” I love the wardrobe. The first time that I put the whole thing together and did a screen test, I was on cloud nine, I was floating,” he shared. “Because I felt like I could save the world. I just felt like a real superhero. It was such a cool feeling, gearing up to play this part in this film.”

What Is Mister Terrific’s Role in the DCU?

For those unfamiliar, the character of Michael Holt is one of the most brilliant minds in all of DC Comics, frequently cited as the third-smartest person on the planet, behind only Lex Luthor and Bruce Wayne. His origin is steeped in tragedy, as the accidental death of his wife and unborn child drives him to the brink of suicide. He is stopped by the Spectre, who tells him about the Golden Age hero Terry Sloane, the original Mister Terrific. Inspired, Holt uses his vast intellect and his “natural aptitude for having natural aptitudes,” an ability that allows him to master any skill, to become a hero.

The inclusion of a hero with such a rich and established backstory from the outset is a clear signal of the DCU’s core philosophy. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase One, which introduced its main heroes through individual origin stories before uniting them, James Gunn’s Superman will intentionally throw audiences into a world where superheroes have existed for centuries. For instance, Superman (David Corenswet) is already an active hero, and he exists in a world that also includes other veterans like Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). This approach is designed for narrative efficiency, bypassing years of introductory setup to build a universe that feels deep and historically complex from its beginning.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th.

