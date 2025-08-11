Keeper: Osgood Perkins & Tatiana Maslany Break Down Mysterious New Horror Movie

Director Osgood Perkins is on a remarkable run, solidifying his place as one of modern horror’s most distinct voices with recent films like Longlegs and the Stephen King adaptation, The Monkey. Now, he is re-teaming with production company Neon for Keeper, a mysterious new horror film starring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland. The movie follows a couple whose anniversary getaway to a remote cabin takes a dark turn. With Keeper’s enigmatic teaser already unsettling audiences, anticipation is high for another unique cinematic experience from the filmmaker. During San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook sat down with Perkins and Maslany to peel back the layers on what promises to be a thematically rich horror story.

“It’s the worst part of being male,” Perkins stated directly when describing Keeper‘s core theme. “It’s a look at disgusting maleness. If you wanna call it the patriarchy, you wanna call it misogyny, you wanna call it toxic masculinity, whatever you wanna call it. It’s a depiction of our worst selves as men. That’s my answer to you. Sometimes we have to look and be like, ‘ew, gross.’ And I think that Keeper is a look at men, ‘gross.’”

“I would say, in some ways, it’s also a look at women, gross, if we’re gonna get super binary about it,” Maslany added. “But I do think it is the instincts that you ignore, or the ways you know something but have gaslit yourself. Which is obviously, I guess, patriarchy. That’s patriarchy. Never mind, it’s all about men. Men suck.”

Osgood Perkins’ Keeper Had an Unusual Production

Image courtesy of Neon

Keeper’s thematic ambition is matched by a uniquely fluid creative process that separates it from more conventional productions. During our interview, Perkins explained that the entire movie came together in a rapid fashion, with every department working in tandem from the very beginning without a finalized script.

“It was sort of written in real time by our friend Nick Lepard as we were doing the movie,” Perkins revealed. “So we were like, we need a movie in a house. Yeah, we need a movie in a house with two people. Go. And he would sort of do it. And then he would report in. And we would say, great. And then he would keep doing more. And so it was sort of the energy of the whole project was kind of what if we made it up as we went along-ish and kind of had all the departments doing their development at the same time. So I was meeting with Tatiana at the same time that Nick was writing the script at the same time as our producers were knocking on doors trying to find locations. And we had no money and no time. And we just sort of, it was like an expressionistic painting.”

Osgood Perkins, son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins, has built a distinct reputation as a filmmaker defined by a specific brand of atmospheric, slow-burn horror. After directing films like The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Gretel & Hansel, his career reached a new level with the 2024 horror-thriller Longlegs, a massive critical and commercial success that grossed over $100 million. His follow-up, the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, was released in February 2025. It became a solid box office success, grossing over $64 million worldwide and debuting at number two behind Captain America: Brave New World. However, The Monkey received mixed reviews, with critics praising its wild kills but remaining divided on its blend of bleak comedy and horror. Keeper finds Perkins returning to original material, continuing an intense period of creative output that has cemented him as a major voice in the genre.

Keeper hits theaters on November 14th.

Are you excited about Perkins’ Keeper? Let us know in the comments!