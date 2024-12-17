James Gunn Reveals How Zack Snyder, Richard Donner, & All-Star Superman Influenced His Reboot

DC Studios’ upcoming Superman represents one of the most anticipated superhero projects ever, promising to redefine the Man of Steel for a new generation. During a recent trailer reveal event, director James Gunn offered ComicBook insights into the creative influences shaping his vision for the iconic character. From director Richard Donner’s classic interpretation to modern comic runs like All-Star Superman, Gunn’s approach draws from multiple eras of Superman storytelling while promising something new. His detailed breakdown of these influences reveals a deep understanding of what makes Superman resonate with audiences, suggesting a film that aims to honor the character’s rich legacy while forging new ground in superhero storytelling.

“I think that all previous DC media influenced me,” he explained to ComicBook during a set visit for the film, highlighting the impact of Donner’s Superman while clarifying his distinct direction. “I think that obviously, the original Donner movie influenced me, but there’s also a lot of things that — this isn’t like I’m just making a Donner-type movie. It’s very different from that.”

The director also acknowledged Zack Snyder’s contributions, noting that “Zack did some excellent stuff,” before revealing how DC’s animated universe has also shaped his approach. However, Gunn primarily draws from DC Comics history to build his movie, particularly Grant Morrison’s acclaimed work.

“There’s a lot of stuff from the comic books above and beyond anything else, All-Star Superman, that influenced me more than anything,” Gunn revealed. This inspiration manifests in the film’s embrace of classic superhero elements, with Gunn explaining his desire “to take that sort of Silver Age feel, that sort of science fiction approach to it with gadgets.”

This Silver Age influence extends to the film’s interpretation of Lex Luthor, reimagining Superman’s greatest nemesis.

“Lex is really a sort of sorcerer in a way,” Gunn explained. “He’s a scientist, but he’s so good at science and I think of him as like a sorcerer.” This suggests Superman will not be particularly concerned with the realism of its technology, focusing instead on the fun of the adventure.

James Gunn Mixes Several Influences to Create Something Unique

Image courtesy of DC Studios

While drawing from multiple sources, Gunn emphasizes that Superman stands as his own unique creation. “So everything [influenced me], and then it’s just something that’s completely us,” he explained, highlighting how these various influences have been transformed into something new. The heart of Gunn’s vision lies in the relationship between Superman and Lois Lane, played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, respectively. “The relationship between David and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don’t think we’ve seen in – I hate to say stuff like this – but I don’t think it’s something we’ve ever seen any superhero movie ever,” Gunn revealed.

Superman will not retread the Man of Steel’s origin story. Instead, it will focus on his early days in Metropolis as both a hero and a Daily Planet reporter. The official synopsis describes the movie as featuring Gunn’s “signature style” with “a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart,” centered on a Superman who is “driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.” The story will explore Clark’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing and will take place in a world already familiar with costumed heroes.

Superman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.