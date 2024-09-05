James Gunn Reveals Key Difference Between DC Universe and Marvel Studios' MCU

DC Studios will lean on the "different vision" of each project's artists.

As one comic book chapter closes, another opens for James Gunn. The mastermind behind Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was appointed as head of the newly-launched DC Studios in Fall 2022, effectively slotting into the role that Kevin Feige has at Marvel Studios but on the other side of the fence. Gunn spent the subsequent two years mapping out his vision for the DC Universe, one that scraps the vast majority of the DC Extended Universe and instead revolves around a new-look character cast. DC Studios is set to take its first steps in December with animated series Creature Commandos on Max and will officially launch next July with David Corenswet's Superman.

James Gunn Reveals Key Difference Between DC and Marvel

The DC Universe is hitting the ground running, but don't expect its journey to be one constant palette.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, head of DC Studios James Gunn championed his cinematic universe's source material, noting he wants to carry the unique flavors of DC Comics' pages to the big screen.

"The thing I've always loved about DC Comics was that you had your mainstream comics that always ran, but they also had these tonally different comics like Watchmen and The Dark Knight Returns and All-Star Superman," Gunn said. "It was different from Marvel in that way."

Marvel Studios found unprecedented success throughout its first 11-year saga of films, one that largely followed the "Marvel formula." While different directors entered the fold and integrated their trademark styles into their projects, like Gunn's comedy in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and Ryan Coogler's dramatic dialogue in the Black Panther films, all of Marvel's Infinity Saga projects retained the same visual style.

Gunn indicates that his DC Universe, while one large cohesive franchise, will allow each of its installments to have its own visual identity.

"That's something that I really want to retain within the studio," Gunn continued. "That every project is going to bring a different vision by the artists who are creating it."

The DC Universe's prologue in the form of Creature Commandos, an animated adventure set during World War II, arrives on Max on December 5th. The live-action side and mainline story of the rebooted franchise's "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" saga sets for the skies when Superman hits theaters on July 11th, 2025.