Super Bowl 2020 Viewers Are Loving Demi Lovato's National Anthem

Demi Lovato made her big return to performing at the Grammys, debuting a powerful and emotional song titled Anyone on the annual event. She followed that celebrated performance (which garnered her a standing ovation) with an appearance at Super Bowl LIV, where she performed the National Anthem. Lovato was clad in all-white as she delivered a phenomenal performance to kick off the big game, and social media has reacted with rave reviews of her performance. We've collected some of our favorites on the following slides, but first why not start a bit closer to home.

That's right, we're starting with my reaction, which you can find below, and I'm glad to say that it seems much of the Twitterverse agrees with me on Demi's knockout performance.

Lovato delivered a rendition of the song that fans both in the stadium and online absolutely loved, and it's amazing to see Demi knock it out of the park with two back to back performances.

We can't wait to see what's next, and you can find some of the best reactions to Demi's National Anthem starting on the next slide!