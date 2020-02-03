Super Bowl 2020: Planters Baby Nut Commercial is Inspiring Some NSFW Reactions

By Kofi Outlaw

Super Bowl 2020 had viewers anticipating one big outcome - and it wasn't which team would win. After Planters aired a new Super Bowl commercial featuring the death of its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, the world has been waiting to see how the company would bring Mr. Peanut back. Now we have that answer, it is "Baby Nut." Hot on the heels of Baby Yoda, Baby Nut arrives to rake in marketing impressions (and possible peanut sales) on the power of cuteness. However, Planters' marketing team may not have thought through this particular mascot's design enough...

As you will see below, the name "Baby Nut" is inspiring some reactions that suggest some deeply NSFW ideas and innuendo - and it's a situation that's only likely to get worse, as Baby Nut's fame spreads...

Slide 1 of 10Know Not What You've Done

These marketing people working with Planters have no idea the levels of depravity they've unleashed. But the Internet will show them. 

Slide 2 of 10You Know What's Coming Internet

Best not kid ourselves on this one (pun). Both eyes open: you know what this is going to be. 

Slide 3 of 10DO. NOT. SEARCH.

Please, everyone, you MUST BE CAREFUL going around the Internet searching "Baby Nut"! 

Slide 4 of 10Alphabet Boys Is Watching!

Seriously: WATCH YOUR SEARCHES ON THIS ONE!!! 

Slide 5 of 10OH NOOOOOOO!!!!

It was meant to be sweet in the context of the ad, but thanks to the Internet,  Kool-Aid is already taking the dirty reactions down into the gutter... 

Slide 6 of 10Who the Hell is Responsible For This?

That Makes Sense. 

Slide 7 of 10How You Eat It

...I mean, is this really what we're supposed to say when we want to crack a peanut shell open now? REALLY? 

Slide 8 of 10Leave LeBron Out of This

See Above. Come on now, people. 

Slide 9 of 10Death to Baby Nut

A mascot is barely born into this world and already he's getting death threats. What times we live in. 

Slide 10 of 10...Aaaaand It's Officially Getting Gross

That's it. We're out. Good luck with this, Planters... 

