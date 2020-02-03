Super Bowl 2020: Planters Baby Nut Commercial is Inspiring Some NSFW Reactions
Super Bowl 2020 had viewers anticipating one big outcome - and it wasn't which team would win. After Planters aired a new Super Bowl commercial featuring the death of its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, the world has been waiting to see how the company would bring Mr. Peanut back. Now we have that answer, it is "Baby Nut." Hot on the heels of Baby Yoda, Baby Nut arrives to rake in marketing impressions (and possible peanut sales) on the power of cuteness. However, Planters' marketing team may not have thought through this particular mascot's design enough...
As you will see below, the name "Baby Nut" is inspiring some reactions that suggest some deeply NSFW ideas and innuendo - and it's a situation that's only likely to get worse, as Baby Nut's fame spreads...
Whoever thought of the phrase #BabyNut should reconsider accepting their marketing degree. I feel dirty reading it. But dirtier writing it. pic.twitter.com/LfzPMdKMnu— Nick Landis (@Lanipator) February 3, 2020
These marketing people working with Planters have no idea the levels of depravity they've unleashed. But the Internet will show them.
Just waiting for these #babynut memes cause I know the internet will be on some fuckery pic.twitter.com/51Id2MMSWt— Lavelle (@unonueve87) February 3, 2020
Best not kid ourselves on this one (pun). Both eyes open: you know what this is going to be.
oh no I searched #BabyNut and now I'm in prison— Pitch (@pitchjokes) February 3, 2020
Please, everyone, you MUST BE CAREFUL going around the Internet searching "Baby Nut"!
When the FBI sees #BabyNut trending pic.twitter.com/LrSl5AXdaW— tomas (@tomaserati_) February 3, 2020
Seriously: WATCH YOUR SEARCHES ON THIS ONE!!!
OH YEAH! #MagicTears #BabyNut
⌌ ⏠— Kool-Aid (@koolaid) February 3, 2020
ᕕ( ❛,❛)ᕗ
/ ⌣ \💧
💧 ♥️
♥️ 💧
💧
🎩 ♥️
♥️ 🥜
It was meant to be sweet in the context of the ad, but thanks to the Internet, Kool-Aid is already taking the dirty reactions down into the gutter...
That one marketing intern at Planters pitching a way to revitalize peanut sales @MrPeanut #babynut pic.twitter.com/u9CSeLvaOa— Matt Sharkey (@sharkey_matt) February 3, 2020
That Makes Sense.
Hold up while I bust a #babynut real quick. pic.twitter.com/o1TSaVTXOX— 🖤💀Ghøst Bånditø👻🎃 (@TheSpiderGuy1) February 3, 2020
...I mean, is this really what we're supposed to say when we want to crack a peanut shell open now? REALLY?
When you just give her a #babynut pic.twitter.com/fHAkzFHgfY— It be like that sometimes (@davids_high) February 3, 2020
See Above. Come on now, people.
#babynut is no more pic.twitter.com/gT5rhBziBG— Vriska pringles (@saimotaa) February 3, 2020
A mascot is barely born into this world and already he's getting death threats. What times we live in.
If you know you know #babynut pic.twitter.com/yDKQLfIxQC— yaboicum (@yaboicum1) February 3, 2020
That's it. We're out. Good luck with this, Planters...
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!