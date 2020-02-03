Super Bowl 2020: Planters Baby Nut Commercial is Inspiring Some NSFW Reactions

Super Bowl 2020 had viewers anticipating one big outcome - and it wasn't which team would win. After Planters aired a new Super Bowl commercial featuring the death of its iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, the world has been waiting to see how the company would bring Mr. Peanut back. Now we have that answer, it is "Baby Nut." Hot on the heels of Baby Yoda, Baby Nut arrives to rake in marketing impressions (and possible peanut sales) on the power of cuteness. However, Planters' marketing team may not have thought through this particular mascot's design enough...

As you will see below, the name "Baby Nut" is inspiring some reactions that suggest some deeply NSFW ideas and innuendo - and it's a situation that's only likely to get worse, as Baby Nut's fame spreads...