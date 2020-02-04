Hot Tamales Peeps Are Here to Spice Up Your Easter Basket

We're currently in a weird stretch of winter and spring holidays, with occasions like Valentine's Day and Easter giving you an excuse to buy something sweet. If you'd like your candy offerings to be a little bit spicier this year, it looks like Peeps & Company has you covered. Earlier this month, Instagram user @JunkFoodMom informed the world of Hot Tamales-flavored Peeps, which, as the name suggests, combine the marshmallow texture of the bird-shaped candies with the recognizable hint of hot cinnamon.

"These have just a whisper of flavor," @JunkFoodMom writes in her review. "Good news if you’re unsure to try them. Bad news if you were hoping for that pop of cinnamon spiciness. Hot Tamale fans will be disappointed. I do appreciate the collaboration of classic candy and Peeps [though]."

Given the fact that Hot Tamales is actually owned by the same parent company as Peeps (they've been manufactured by Just Born, which has run "Peeps & Company" for decades), it was probably safe to assume that the two tastes would be combined in some capacity. Still, the idea of a hot cinnamon marshmallow is definitely a memorable one, regardless of whatever the spice level might be.

If you want to add Hot Tamales Peeps to your Easter basket (or hey, get ahead of the curve and include them in this weekend's Valentine's Day), Peeps has confirmed that they are exclusively available at the Kroger Family of Companies. That means that if you have a Kroger, Ralphs, Mariano's, or Harris Teeter grocery store nearby, then you're in luck. You can check out the announcement in a video below.

