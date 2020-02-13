Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Reveals Her Baby's Due Date

The world of celebrity couples got a pretty major update earlier this week, when it was revealed that Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are currently expecting their first child. The duo have become fan favorites both on their own and as a couple, and now we have a bit more of an indication of when they will become parents. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Turner's due date is expected to be "in the middle of summer". E! News backed up the reporting, revealing that Turner is around four months pregnant right now, and that she and Jonas are "extremely excited."

"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," a source told E! News.

Turner's tenure as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones wrapped up last year, and her filmography also includes Dark Phoenix and the upcoming Quibi original series Survive. As sources told Hollywood Life last year, Turner and Jonas were considering starting a family in the near future, even as Jonas continues to be busy as part of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour.

"All of Sophie’s immediate work is complete but she is looking to hit the ground running now that Game of Thrones is over,” an source close to the couple shared. “She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers and he is interested in starting a family after the tour. They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].”

Congratulations to Joe, Sophie, and their friends and families!

Game of Thrones is still streaming on HBO Platforms. Happiness Begins is now streaming on iTunes and other music platforms.

