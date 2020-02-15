Buffalo Wild Wings Reminds Fans the Houston Astros Cheated to Win the World Series, Internet Fans Outraged

If you've been keeping up with the Houston Astros saga, you'll know the whole team is in all sorts of trouble. If you're not into SPORTS!, the MLB champs were found to have used cameras and other technologies to steal the pitching signals of their opponents during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The team went on the win the World Series in 2017. It's been a sports scandal for the ages and naturally, brands have wanted to use the subject in their social media marketing efforts.

That leads us to Buffalo Wild Wings, who jumped into the scandal with both feet Friday night. Shortly after UEFA banned Manchester City for two seasons for improper spending habits with player salaries, the wing joint retweeted a news story of the scandal while poking fun at the Astros. They didn't even have to mention Houston or the Astros before everyone recognized who they were talking about.

THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats. https://t.co/A0HJYUjc0q — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 14, 2020

Now, revolted Astro fans have joined together to boycott the wing restaurant, sending a plethora of tweets the way of B-Dubs, with shredded gift cards and the like. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the sitch.

Cover photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings